Building Homes for the LGBTQ+ community  

Encircle is offering a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth. They have everything from daily programs to therapy. Stephanie Larson, CEO of Encircle came by to talk about thier latest projects.

Stephanie talked about what has happened since the Apple donation news and then dived into what else is on the radar in the coming weeks.

She provided an overview of Encircle and gave a brief description of the Apple donation and parties involved.

They’re currently focused on the locations recently announced, and making sure those locations are properly serving LGBTQ+ youth in those areas.

“Encircle was created to bring together families and communities to enable LGBTQ+ youth to thrive. From incredible support from the community, they can continue bringing life-affirming therapy, programming, and services to LGBTQ+ youth, families, and communities.

Encircle is currently open in Provo, Salt Lake City, and St. George.

