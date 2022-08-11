Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, and Olivia Jaramillo, Public Outreach Coordinator, join us today to talk about an upcoming gala on August 27th.

The gala’s purpose is to raise funds for LGBTQ+ advocacy and unite everyone together in love.

Williams speaks about the polarized and often hateful environment we live in now, but the gala is combatting that with inclusivity and love. Everyone is invited, anyone can attend, and everyone will be loved and accepted.

To purchase tickets, visit equalityutah.org