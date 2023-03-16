SARATOGA SPRINGS, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Oakwood Homes of Utah and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are teaming up for a very special cause. Oakwood Homes is building a 3,700-square-foot house in Saratoga Springs called the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Andrew Nielsen, from Oakwood Homes, and Tara Moyer, from St. Jude, joined us on the show to share about the initiative that is nearing completion.

The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace features six bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a basement activity center with a kitchenette, a pet spa in the laundry room, a study, a bonus room, and a restful retreat in the primary bedroom suite. The home is located within Oakwood’s Wander community, which has multiple neighborhood parks, an outdoor pool, miles of walking and biking trails, and a community pond for paddle boarding and fishing.

Oakwood Homes chose to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital because of the hospital’s state-of-the-art research for children with cancer and other serious illnesses. The hospital has seen the cancer survival rate go from 20% to 90% and shares all findings and treatments worldwide with hospitals, doctors, and research institutions, benefiting everyone. Additionally, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus solely on helping their child live.

Today, March 16th, Oakwood Homes is holding a floor signing event with its employees to write messages of hope and encouragement for St. Jude children everywhere. The messages on the home’s foundation will remain permanently when later covered by flooring. The event is also joined by a local St. Jude patient, Claire, who will sign floors and install doorknobs using power tools. Claire and her friends will meet with Jennie Tanner, owner of Tanner Glass & Hardware, to hear about possibilities for women in the construction field.

The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace debuts in the Utah Valley Parade of Homes in June 2023. Oakwood Homes of Denver has participated in the Dream Home program for 10 years, but this is the first time a Dream Home has come to Utah. Oakwood Homes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are making a real difference in children’s lives and offering greater hope for families everywhere.