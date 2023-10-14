Customize the pillow to meet your comfort and needs

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – “Obsessed!” “The best pillow ever.” “The absolute best!” – This is what consumers are saying about Twilla, the made in Utah, fully adjustable pillow.

Peter and Mark Rane, brothers and co-founders of Twilla, are definitely onto something here. The Twilla Pillow and Twilla Body Pillow are fully customizable to meet your needs and exactly what you want from your pillow so you can rest and sleep better. The Ranes, successful and experience inventors, say they are driven by a curiosity of how things work and how things can be improved.

So how does the Twilla Pillow work? You simply add or remove the Twilla Adjustment PODS for your comfort level.

PODS are mini-pillows that keep messy filling contained

Easily add or remove PODS through the Full-Access YKK® Zipper

The Patented POD-System integrates Pods for smooth, personalized comfort

And Twilla pillows use Tencel™ fabric. Tencel™ is a natural, eco-friendly material that is antibacterial and helps you feel cool and dry as it wicks away moisture. Tencel is highly breathable, durable, and extremely comfortable.

Oh, what about the name? FYI, Twilla means “woven with a double thread,” which points to the level of detail and quality that The Rane Brothers put into their product.

Visit Twilla.com for more information and to order your adjustable pod pillow today!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Twilla.