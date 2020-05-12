Build your dream home in Utah County

FieldStone Homes has been serving the Utah community for over 20 years and has built over 5,000 homes in the Wasatch Front area. During that time, Fieldstone Homes has become one of Utah’s most highly ranked and trusted home builders in the state.

Brylee Farms features FieldStone Homes newest home designs with open-concept floor plans for bright and spacious designs, you’ll love calling home. Brylee Farms has an upscale feel is just beckoning you to move in.

The new community, Brylee Farms, has so much to offer from brand new floor plans specifically designed for this community and amazing amenities to live your best life in a prime location within Eagle Mountain. Located just 1.5 miles Northwest of Eagle Mountain City Hall and within 5 minutes of local elementary, middle, and high schools. You’ll enjoy the quiet, safe neighborhood this new community provides with plenty of open space and fresh air. Brylee Farms is one of Utah’s newest and most affordable single-family detached home communities starting in the low $300s. There are more windows for a bright spacious design. The great room offers two stories of open space and windows from floor to ceiling.

The amazing new community also has a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, and tennis courts. It’s one of the best-kept secrets in Utah County.

