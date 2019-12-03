Buddy the Husky

Temma Martin brought her beautiful eight year old, Siberian Husky, Buddy. Buddy is smart and very active. Surae mentioned that Buddy looks like he should be on Game of Thrones because of his astounding resemblance of a white wolf.

If you are looking to adopt this adorable pup, he can be found at Best Friends Animal Society, located at 511 W 4900 S. If you want more information on Buddy or Best Friends Animal Society, you can visit their website bestfriends.org. If you are interested, you better be quick, because we have a feeling Buddy won’t be available for very long.

