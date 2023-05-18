SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Kim Angeli is proud to announce the 5th annual Bucker Fest on May 26 and 27. The Bucker Fest is a free festival that is a showcase of local and traveling street performers. The Festival presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, prides itself in the celebration of the city’s rich Vaudeville history while bringing busking and street theatre to Downtown Salt Lake. Although the festival is free and open to the public, all performers will be accepting donations.

Busker is a term to describe a person who entertains in a public place in exchange for donations. Busking is a tradition known to add to the cultures of many big cities around the world. Busker Fest, held annually, is appropriate for all ages and features performers such as musicians, dancers, hula-hoopers, jugglers, and comedians.

Busker Fest Headquarters is on Regent Street, between 100 and 200 South. Their info booth, Busker Bar, ATM/Change Booth, and medical tents will be located there. This year, the Busker Bus, Clown Alley, and Pantages Pitch will be located on Main Street.

Busker Fest will be ADA-accessible. Drop off location is 175 S Regent Street. For accessibility requests please email events@buskerfestslc.com.

Main Street will be closed for all regular vehicle traffic heading northbound between 100 and 200 South. TRAX is a recommended alternative, and the Bucker Fest is in the Free Fare Zone. Parking is also available nearby, City Creek’s garage is offering free parking for the first two hours. For more parking info click here.