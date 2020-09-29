Brussels sprout salad from Deer Valley Grocery Café

Deer Valley Grocery Café is part of Park City Restaurant Association’s Dine About event, Oct. 1 – Oct 18th. For two weeks, patrons can enjoy dishes from some of Park City’s finest dining establishments for just $10-15 dollars each person for lunch, or $20-40 per person for dinner.
Kristine Thorslund is a chef at Deer Valley Grocery Café and made a Brussels Sprout Salad that will be part of the Dine About menu.
Here is her recipe:
Brussels Sprout Salad (Serves 4):
- 4 cups baby arugula
- 4 cups shaved brussels sprouts
- 1 cup green apple julienne cut
- 1 cup roasted butternut squash cut into cubes
- Shallot vinaigrette
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
-Toss all ingredients with desired amount of vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Shallot Vinaigrette
- ½ cup shallots
- 1 cup champagne vinegar
- 3 cups olive oil
- ½ fresh dill
- ½ cup sugar
Method:
-Place all ingredients in blender, run till smooth.
Egg Toast
- 4 slices ciabatta bread toasted
- 1 cup béchamel
- 1 cup grated gruyere cheese
- ½ confit leeks
- Toasted sesame seeds- for garnish
- Fresh herbs – for garnish- fresh chives, dill, tarragon
- 4 eggs cooked any way you like
Method:
-Spread bechamel on toasted ciabatta bread and top with gruyere cheese.
-Place in oven set to 400 or under broiler till golden brown.
-Top with cooked egg, confit leeks, sesame seeds and fresh herbs.
Bechamel
- ½ stick butter
- ¼ all-purpose cup flour
- 2 cups half and half
- Dash nutmeg
- Dash cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ cup cream cheese
- S & p to taste
-Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat, mix flour and dry spices with melted butter.
-Slowly add half and half whisking constantly till mixture come to a boil.
-Remove from heat add cream cheese and season with salt and pepper.
-Cool for egg toast
Confit Leeks
- 1 leek cut into 2-inch-long strips
- ½ cup olive oil
-Place leeks in an oven proof pan
-Top with olive oil
-Cover pan with foil
-Place in a 300 degree oven for 35 or until leeks are soft
