Bruce Music performs live on GTU

The Camp Kostopulos (Camp K) Koncert series is underway! Three of the five concerts have already passed but there are two more coming up!

Next in the Koncert series is the band Bruce Music from Park City playing with local singer/songwriter Kristen Beckwith. Bruce Music gave us a taste of their acoustic jam rock style here on GTU with their song “Turn Around.” If you liked today’s performance, you can hear more at their concert this Saturday, July 13!

Tickets for the Camp K Koncert are $50 each and include a BBQ dinner and drinks.

You can find more information at campk.org/live and listen to Bruce Music at brucemusic.net.