Tis the season of the pumpkin, and Chef Maggie Faber joined us in the GTU kitchen with a tasty pumpkin pasta sauce.

Browned Butter Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

Makes 3-4 servings

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter

2 sprigs fresh thyme

3 Tablespoons all purpose flour

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup pumpkin purée

2 cups milk

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh sage

½ pound pasta of choice

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to boil, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, setting aside 1 cup of pasta water for later. While the pasta is cooking, make sauce. Start by adding the butter to a medium skillet, and turn the heat to medium. After butter has melted add the thyme to the pan. Continue to cook melted butter, swirling the pan occasionally until the butter has turned a golden brown color. Next, add the flour and stir with a whisk until all the flour has absorbed into the butter. Add nutmeg and pumpkin purée, stirring to combine. Then slowly add the milk ½ cup at a time while constantly whisking, bring the mixture to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the noodles to the pasta sauce and stir to coat, pour in the reserved pasta water as needed to thin the sauce. Serve with chopped sage.

Instagram: @magpiesweetsandeats

Website: magpieeats.com