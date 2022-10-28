Tis the season of the pumpkin, and Chef Maggie Faber joined us in the GTU kitchen with a tasty pumpkin pasta sauce.
Browned Butter Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
Makes 3-4 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 3 Tablespoons all purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 cup pumpkin purée
- 2 cups milk
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh sage
- ½ pound pasta of choice
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to boil, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, setting aside 1 cup of pasta water for later.
- While the pasta is cooking, make sauce. Start by adding the butter to a medium skillet, and turn the heat to medium.
- After butter has melted add the thyme to the pan. Continue to cook melted butter, swirling the pan occasionally until the butter has turned a golden brown color.
- Next, add the flour and stir with a whisk until all the flour has absorbed into the butter. Add nutmeg and pumpkin purée, stirring to combine. Then slowly add the milk ½ cup at a time while constantly whisking, bring the mixture to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add the noodles to the pasta sauce and stir to coat, pour in the reserved pasta water as needed to thin the sauce. Serve with chopped sage.
Instagram: @magpiesweetsandeats
Website: magpieeats.com