Brown Sugar Almond Baked Brie

8 Oz wheel of brie, or a large wedge of brie.
1/3 Cup sliced almonds
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
1 Tablespoon Brandy *it’s ok to substitute orange juice, or even water.
1 generous pinch of fresh ground black pepper
Serve with: Crackers, sliced baguette, apple slices

Pre heat oven to 350 degrees

Place brie in a oven safe dish, like a clear glass pie plate.
The sliced almonds and brown sugar get sprinkled on the top of the brie. Slowly drizzle the Brandy or orange juice over the nuts and sugar. Add a generous pinch of black pepper.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until brie is soft and runny. Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and slices of fresh apple.

Serve immediately.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.


