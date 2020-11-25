Brown Sugar Almond Baked Brie
8 Oz wheel of brie, or a large wedge of brie.
1/3 Cup sliced almonds
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
1 Tablespoon Brandy *it’s ok to substitute orange juice, or even water.
1 generous pinch of fresh ground black pepper
Serve with: Crackers, sliced baguette, apple slices
Pre heat oven to 350 degrees
Place brie in a oven safe dish, like a clear glass pie plate.
The sliced almonds and brown sugar get sprinkled on the top of the brie. Slowly drizzle the Brandy or orange juice over the nuts and sugar. Add a generous pinch of black pepper.
Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until brie is soft and runny. Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and slices of fresh apple.
Serve immediately.