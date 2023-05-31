Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – A food truck swerved into GTU today to serve up some delicious dishes with America’s favorite protein. Daniel and Oscar Monreal of Rooster’s Chicken N Fries joined us to shed some light on their menu and where you can find them.

This brother owned food truck was created to bring joy to those who love food. The Monreal brothers have cultivated a love for food through their mother instilling it in them growing up and it led to Oscar Monreal pursuing culinary school. While Oscar is behind all the flavorsome recipes involved with Rooster’s Chicken N Fries, it’s Daniel Monreal that is handling the business side. Daniel was responsible for the redesign of the truck where the paint and the wood features are all done by hand. This brother duo is the perfect combination to bring some mouth watering chicken to the public.

Rooster’s Chicken N Fries specializes in serving chicken sandwiches, tenders, and fries. They set themselves apart from other food trucks by using high quality chicken, handmade fries, and special sauces. The Monreal brother’s are dedicated to creating an outstanding experience to anyone who comes to eat their food.

Find Rooster’s Chicken N Fries at The Barn in Orem, UT and follow them on Instagram to see where they might pop up around Utah!