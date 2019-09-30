Brooke White talks her new album and Utah

You might recognize Brooke White as a Top 5 finalist on season 7 of American Idol, but she has come far and is now on her way to dropping another album! Brooke came to the studio to perform her title song and first single off her new album “Calico”.

Calico is also the name of her album, which she says stands for California country. On the show she tells us about her journey writing her first country songs and how she feels “adopted” by Utah.

You can listen to her song Calico on all music platforms. To pre-order the album or for more information go to www.brookewhite.com