Broccolini, Chicken Sausage, and Orzo Skillet

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons returned to the GTU Kitchen to show us this gorgeous showstopping recipe the whole table will love. Broccolini, Chicken Sausage, and Orzo pasta, what’s not to love?

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided

8 oz Harmons Chicken Sausage

1 bunch broccolini, coarsely chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup orzo pasta

2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

¼ cup toasted pine nuts, optional

Red pepper flakes, optional

Instructions:

In a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil. Add the sausage and cook until evenly browned on all sides, 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool, about 5 minutes. Cut into ½” thick rounds and set aside.

In the same skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the broccolini, season with salt and pepper, and cook until vibrant green and almost tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and orzo and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce to a simmer and cook until the pasta is al dente and the liquid is absorbed about 10 minutes. After 5 minutes, return the sausage to the pan. Add the cheese, pine nuts, if using, season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Add red pepper flakes, if using and garnish with additional grated cheese if desired.