“Christmas in Connecticut” is a new musical that opens at Pioneer Theatre Company this Friday. Two of the actors and Broadway veterans, Linda Mugleston and Tiffany Denise Hobbs, stopped by to give us the details. Based on the classic 1945 film, that came out the same year as, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Christmas in Connecticut” was actually number one at the box office!

If you love a well-done Hallmark film, this is for you! From the bucolic paradise of her Connecticut farm, famed “Smart Housekeeping” columnist Liz Lane dishes out advice on marriage, cooking, and homemaking to eager housewives across the country. There are just a few small details of which her readers aren’t aware: Liz actually lives in a tiny New York City apartment, she has never been married, and she can’t cook. When a beloved war hero who is a fan of the columnist is invited by Liz’s publisher to Christmas on the nonexistent farm, a musical comedy of errors ensues!

This musical adaptation has only ever been done once before, last Christmas in Connecticut! Pioneer Theatre Company is the only theatre in the nation presenting the show, so Utah audiences should turn out be among the first in the nation to experience a new musical holiday classic!

The show runs December 1st through the 16th, Monday through Saturdays, with two shows on Saturdays.

Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org