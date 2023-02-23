SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Pioneer theater company is set to open a new show on March 3rd, “Putting it together” it’s the ultimate tribute to the late, legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. The production features an intimate cast of five triple threats who will be performing some of the most beloved Broadway showtunes of all time.

Today we were joined by Judy Mclane, a Broadway powerhouse who appeared in the original runs of Chess, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and performed for over 11 years as a lead in Mamma Mia! We were also joined by Nicholas Rodriquez, seen in the film “Sex and the City 2” on Broadway in Tarzan, and most recently in Stephen Sondheim favorite, Company, alongside Patti LuPone.

“Putting It Together” focuses on two couples sorting through life, love, and other classic Sondheim themes. Nicholas and Judy play “The Husband” and “The Wife” respectively. The show features songs from Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company, Merrily We Roll Along and so many more. Don’t miss the ultimate Broadway date night in Salt Lake City this spring! It runs March 3rd through the 18th.

They performed “Good thing going” and “Like I was” from the show live for us. For more info, find them on social media and online website.

Tickets and more at https://pioneertheatre.org/