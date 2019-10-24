Broadway Star Kristin Chenoweth loves Utah

The Broadway legend is no stranger to Utah.

‘I love it here!’ Chenoweth says.

The lovely actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth was in town for an album signing over the weekend. Host Surae Chinn got to steal a few minutes of her time to talk about what she’s been up to.

Chenoweth signed copies of ‘Angels Among Us’ at a couple of Deseret Book locations in Salt Lake and Orem. The Christmas album was just released, showcasing her performance with the Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert in 2018.

‘It seemed like the perfect match and one of the top moments of my career.’

Chenoweth says she’s still on a high from being the guest performer at the Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert last year.

‘The music, such good music. Also there is humor and fun.’

The Tony Award winner says the performance felt like being in a large living room like you are at home celebrating. She says that’s what Christmas should be about, music and love.

Chenoweth has been busy. She just released a new album called ‘For The Girls.’ It’s a celebration of women who have come before her says Chenoweth. She collaborated with Reba McEntire, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Dolly Parton.

The charming Chenoweth says she can’t wait until she returns to Utah.

We can’t wait either!