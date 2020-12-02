Britney Spears turns 39 and holiday events happening right now in Southern Utah

Back with even more local gift ideas in hour two, check out the first round of items we showcased in hour one here! It's more important than ever to keep our community thriving this year, and keep our artists and makers in business!

Warm and Cozy Candle Company: This local business offers candles, room sprays, and subscription boxes! Maker Corey Wilkey says he always loved candles, and it bothered him that so many are made with harmful chemicals and additives that are unhealthy for your body and the environment, so he decided his quarantine hobby would be to learn how to make candles that were clean and non-toxic! Only using 100% pure soy wax, there’s absolutely no petroleum products. They’re also less expensive than 90% of other candles out there. Affordable, they run $12 each, with smaller sizes available for $9. There are over fifty scents on the site. The sprays are all 100% natural materials, there are 4 different subscription boxes available on the website, starting at only $20 a month for 2 candles. Shipping is free on orders over $50, or a pickup option for anyone that lives near SLC. www.WarmAndCozyCandleCo.com,https://www.instagram.com/WarmAndCozyCandleCo/