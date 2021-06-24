Britney Spears’ stunning courtroom revelations and why you should pet your dog before you leave the house

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — At least one person is dead and 99 people are unaccounted for after a sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in a Miami-area town early Thursday morning, drawing a massive response from emergency services.

About half of the building's 130 units collapsed, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. Rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage by mid-morning, and heavy equipment was being brought in to help stabilize the structure to give them more access, Raide Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said.