Britney Spears’ stunning courtroom revelations and why you should pet your dog before you leave the house

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Pop music icon Britney Spears stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship on Wednesday, telling a judge overseeing the legal arrangement that it is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.” Spears spoke before Judge Brenda Penny after asking for the chance to address the court in her own words. Her testimony, delivered by phone, lasted about 20 minutes. It was the first time she appeared before the court regarding her conservatorship in two years.
- And Spears is speaking out about whether or not she’ll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, she shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing. Reagan has more on what she told fans.
- Plus, a Florida bartender goes viral for disguising a note as a receipt to help customers he thought were being harassed. A woman tweeted that a Florida bartender, Max Gutierrez, helped her out of a harassment situation. She wrote that Gutierrez passed her a note disguised as a receipt with a message offering help. We’ll tell you what happened next.
- Finally, Nathan Apodaca, aka 420doggface208, rolled into the spotlight in early 2021 with a TikTok video showcasing his love of cranberry juice, good music, and cruising around on his skateboard. The clip led to viral success and social media fame, and now Apodaca’s cashing in by launching a boozy cranberry juice drink with BeatBox, a company that creates “party punch!”
- And at the end of the show, new research shows why you should always pet your dog before leaving the house. Studies show that our dogs miss us the moment we leave the house and that feeling slowly intensifies until we are gone for about four hours and they have a "plateau of melancholy." That's why the longer you're away, the more excited your dog is when you return home. So give that dog extra love before you walk out the door!