Britney Spears’ attorney heads to court today and The Bachelor has a new host

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Britney Spears’ attorney is due in court today Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter’s finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place. Now, both sides will weigh in on whether the conservatorship should be dissolved altogether, and if not, who should manage Britney Spears’ life. We’ll tell you what to expect from today’s hearing.
- Plus, Jesse Palmer will step into Chris Harrison’s shoes to hand out roses on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” as Variety has learned that Palmer has been named the new host of the hit dating show. Palmer, a television broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, starred as “The Bachelor” himself in Season 5, which aired in 2004. Palmer has a longstanding relationship with The Walt Disney Company, as a sports commentator on ESPN, and former special contributor on “Good Morning America” and across ABC News. He is currently hosting ABC’s summer series “The Ultimate Surfer,” and he previously hosted the network’s reality series “The Proposal” in 2018, which was created by “The Bachelor” boss Mike Fleiss. He has also hosted ABC’s Disney Parks’ holiday specials and ABC’s presentation of the NFL Draft.
- And ABC just released the official bios and photos for the season 18 Bachelorette cast this week. There are 30 men competing for the 28-year-old Minnesota teacher Michelle Young’s affections, including a Tech CEO from Salt Lake City who loves plants and pickles!
- Finally, speaking of dating, Jennifer Aniston is ready to get back in the dating game. The Morning Show star stopped by SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce podcast where the private star opened up about her love life. Aniston, who announced her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, confirmed she’s single, but is open to love. “There hasn’t been time to date… and it’s COVID,” the Emmy winner told Bruce Bozzi on Tuesday’s show. “Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don’t know how it works. I’m curious to walk up to those people and go, ‘So… what happened?'” Aniston added that “no one of importance has hit my radar yet.” We dive into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter