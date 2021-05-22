Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kevin Osterloh Chef/Owner of Sobo came by to show us how to make tasty brisket gyoza!

Sobo started in November of 2020. Despite everything going on in the world, they couldn’t let this opportunity pass us by. They were started by brothers Brian and Kevin Osterloh who have about 2 decades of combined restaurant experience. They’re half Peruvian and wanted to share a twist on Japanese food implementing flavors from our culture. They believe this, mixed with their dedication to surviving quality food, prepared with the best ingredients, including naturally raised meats is what has helped them stand out since opening.

The recipe we’re going to prepare is our brisket gyoza. It is a house-made pot sticker, made with USDA prime brisket, wrapped by hand that we pan sear to order and serve with their house Aji Amarillo (a Peruvian yellow pepper Aioli). The filling is a riff on one of their grandmother’s recipes that she would use for a dish called, Papa Rellena.

