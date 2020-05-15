Brisket grilled cheese and tasty pastries at Gourmandise Bakery

Gourmandise is a delicious restaurant with locations in downtown SLC, and Draper. With tasty breakfast, lunch, dinner and desert options, it’s no wonder everyone loves Gourmandise! We want to keep them thriving, and you can support them by ordering items like the ones we got to try today! We sampled these three most popular entrees, and customer favorite deserts:
Brisket Grilled Cheese: Scratch-made sourdough, slow roasted brisket, monterey jack cheese & pickled red onions.
Tri-tip Steak & Fingerling potatoes: Slow-roasted steak with Gorgonzola cream sauce, grilled asparagus, sauteed sweet onions & fingerling potatoes.
Mediterranean Nicoise Salad: Scratch made sweet potato falafel, sweet beets, feta, sugar snap peas, avocado with tahini and harissa dressings
Passionfruit mousse cake (4″ size)– white cake, passionfruit mousse, passionfruit glaze and white chocolate curls
Mixed fruit tart– scratch made crust, mascarpone cream custard & fresh fruit
Tripe Chocolate Mousse– Flourless cake, white chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse & milk chocolate ganache glaze
Gourmandise is located at 1000 South Main St. Suite 100 in SLC and Draper at 725 E 12300 south. Family-style meals are available for pickup, and new for Spring 2020 is delivery throughout the Salt Lake Valley as well as Park City for their new family style warm and serve meals, frozen thaw-and-bake pastries!