Are you in the mood for food? Kacey Tess joined us in the GTU kitchen this morning to bake homemade brioche bread, which she says is comparable to Trader Joe’s version!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup warm water (110 degrees 115 degrees F)
- 1/4 cup warm whole milk (110 degrees F to to 115 degrees F)
- 3 teaspoons active dry yeast (measured from two 1/4-ounce envelopes)
- 2 3/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 large egg beaten to blend with 1 teaspoon water (for glaze)
Directions:
- Combine 1/4 cup warm water and warm milk in a bowl of heavy-duty mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Sprinkle yeast over and stir to moisten evenly. Let stand until yeast dissolves, stirring occasionally, about 8 mins.
- Add flour and salt to yeast mixture. Blend at medium-low speed until shaggy lumps form, scraping own sides of bowl occasionally, 1 to 2 minuets. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Beat in sugar, Increase mixer speed to medium; beat until dough is smooth, about 3 minuets.
- Reduce speed to low, Add butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until blended after each addition, about 4 minuets (dough will be soft and silky). Increase speed to medium-high and beat until dough pulls away from sides of bowl and climbs paddle, 8 to 9 minuets.
- Lightly butter large bowl. Scrape dough into bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let dough rise in warm draft-free area until almost doubled in volume, about 1 hour 15 minuets to 1 hour 30 minuets.
Honey Butter:
- 1 stick salted butter
- 1 Tbsp. dried lavender
- 2 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Combine all and mix well
Visit kaceytess.com or Instagram: @kaceytess for more recipes.