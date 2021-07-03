Bringing the best out of people by traveling the country with an RV

Billy Gains, CEO of Battle of the Gains, travels across the country with his girlfriend, Caitlin Hui, to make a difference in mental health. On the road for about a quarter of a year after starting on Monday, March 15, 2021. Utah being their 47th state.

They have interviewed hundreds across the country with thousands of videos. Their message to the country is that they want to help overcome the battles, not just with the pandemic but also with the mental health pandemic that everyone has been going through.

Watch the video to see how they have been making a difference traveling the country with their RV.

Find RV For Gains online and on IG.

