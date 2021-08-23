Bringing rivals together with this ice cream truck

Colliding two rivals together, Udder Rivals sells ice cream from both BYU and USU. Bonniejean Brucks visited our set today to introduce us to her food truck and tell us her story.

In Sept. 2018, Brucks and her husband were at the Utah State Fair when they noticed the advertisement for the opening day ice cream event. Brucks’ husband looked at her and said, “Not only are BYU and USU rivals in football, but they are also udder rivals!” It was absolute genius! They knew we needed to do something with it. Thus, Udder Rivals was born.

Brucks explained that she always enjoys seeing the USU and BYU fans both coming to her truck, completely covered in their schools’ spirit wear.

Udder Rivals is available for catering at any event. More information can be found online, on IG, and on FB.