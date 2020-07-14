Bringing people and plants together at Thyme and Place

We loved chatting with Melinda Meservy, owner of Thyme and Place. It’s absolutely beautiful inside, offering indoor plants for all levels, from easy to fancy, and loads in between! There’s also planters, locally produced items such as coloring books for grown-ups, pots, greeting cards, and terrariums.

There are also potting and repotting services with a fully stocked onsite potting bench! The expert team is happy to offer advice for the plant curious on what might work best for their own personalities, lifestyles, and home environment. Melinda showed us how easy and fun it is picking and choosing a plant, pot to go with it, and leaving with a fully put together piece.



In this time of COVID, Thyme and Place is limiting the number of customers in the store to five at a time, and asking customers to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer when they enter. If you forget your mask, don’t worry. The store has a box right up front so they don’t have to turn potential customers away.

They’re also offering limited online shopping with porchside pickup. Workshops, are currently on hold due to COVID, and will resume once it’s safe to do so. In this time of systemic racism and inequity, the store is offering certain products such as Fair Trade Hearts, and BLM Masks, for which all proceeds go to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Visit Thyme and Place at 362 East 900 South, SLC and online at thymeandplaceslc.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



