Stop and smell the roses!

Heather Griffiths, President of Utah Cut Flower Farm joins us today to talk about all things floral.

On August 13th from 5-8 pm, Utah Cut Flower Farm will be hosting the First Annual Utah Flower Day at Wheeler Farm. The event will host local flower farmers that you can meet in order to get to know your flower suppliers.

Get your photo taken in front of flower installs, vote on a local flower arrangement and learn all about the local flower movement taking place in Utah.

Visit www.utahflowerfarms.com or follow @utahflowerfarms on Instagram

www.instagram.com/utahflowerfarms