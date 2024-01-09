PARK CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Add something unique to your home in 2024. Franky Hernandez and Tam Taggart, Co-Owners of Studio Interiors & Co, say textured walls are a great place to start. Some popular mediums include:

Wood – includes shiplap for farmhouse style homes, wood paneling can be timeless, or fluted wood can bring a beautiful modern texture. Can be stained or painted for various looks. Brings warmth and an organic feel.

Metal – steel, tin, aluminum, copper. Can look industrial, modern, or minimalist. Can be used as a fireplace accent or a feature wall. A reflective finish can make the space appear larger.

Stone – Brick, limestone, or marble in a bathroom perhaps. Style can range from contemporary to industrial to mediterranean modern. Great for focal walls and it is very durable and long lasting.

Plaster – very important and what we are seeing a lot of for this year, bring a handcrafted quality and texture to and blank wall. Can be smooth or textured with different pigments.

Hernandez and Taggart say that it’s important to consider budget, functionality, and maintenance when selecting what is best for you, but don’t fear figuring it all out on your own. They have a new youtube series that just launched this month with more interior design tips. Visit www.youtube.com/@studiointeriorsco for more info. Schedule a free consultation when you mention Good Things Utah at www.studiointeriorsutah.com