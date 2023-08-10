SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Parris RV makes finding your RV or camper really easy. Visit one of Parris RV’s four locations – two in Murray, and one each in Payson and Chubbuck, ID and start your outdoor adventure today!

Featured RV: Alliance RV Valor 21T15

Alliance RV Valor toy hauler 21T15 highlights:

Happijac Sofas

Private Bedroom

Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Two Recliners

30 Gallon Fuel Tank

With a 15′ garage length and 76″ width, you can bring your favorite off-road toys with you in this toy hauler! You will also have at home conveniences like a private bedroom with a queen bed slide to lay your head on at night and a wardrobe to keep your clothes looking nice. Plus, you even have access to the dual entry bathroom which has a 30″ x 36″ shower to freshen up in each morning. Prepare your best home cooked meals with the three burner cooktop and store any leftovers in the stainless steel 11 cu. ft. refrigerator. The HappiJac roll-over sofas offer a comfortable place to socialize together at night, as well as a provide sleeping space at night too!

You can bring your toys with you wherever you go with any one of these Alliance RV Valor toy haulers! They are adventure-ready with a quality build from the walk on roof with seamless PVC roof covering to the commercial grade vinyl flooring and painted fiberglass front cap. The Performance Running Gear package comes with a 101″ wide-body benchmark chassis platform, 6,000 lb. Dexter axles, and triple aluminum entry steps on all entry doors. You can even go off-gridding thanks to the Off the Grid Pack that has two 320 watt solar panels, generator prep, a 20 amp charge controller, and energy management to utilize your power without much effort. Come find the right one for you today!

Visit ParrisRV.com or call 801-268-1110 for more information.

Parris RV’s 4 Convenient Locations:

4360 S. State Street

Murray, UT 84107

801-268-1110

5545 S. State St

Murray, UT 84107

801-262-2486

425 East 920 North

Payson, UT 84651

801-658-0852

5240 Yellowstone Ave

Chubbuck, ID 82302 (Pocatella)

208-237-8900

