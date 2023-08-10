SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Parris RV makes finding your RV or camper really easy. Visit one of Parris RV’s four locations – two in Murray, and one each in Payson and Chubbuck, ID and start your outdoor adventure today!
Featured RV: Alliance RV Valor 21T15
Alliance RV Valor toy hauler 21T15 highlights:
Happijac Sofas
Private Bedroom
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Two Recliners
30 Gallon Fuel Tank
With a 15′ garage length and 76″ width, you can bring your favorite off-road toys with you in this toy hauler! You will also have at home conveniences like a private bedroom with a queen bed slide to lay your head on at night and a wardrobe to keep your clothes looking nice. Plus, you even have access to the dual entry bathroom which has a 30″ x 36″ shower to freshen up in each morning. Prepare your best home cooked meals with the three burner cooktop and store any leftovers in the stainless steel 11 cu. ft. refrigerator. The HappiJac roll-over sofas offer a comfortable place to socialize together at night, as well as a provide sleeping space at night too!
You can bring your toys with you wherever you go with any one of these Alliance RV Valor toy haulers! They are adventure-ready with a quality build from the walk on roof with seamless PVC roof covering to the commercial grade vinyl flooring and painted fiberglass front cap. The Performance Running Gear package comes with a 101″ wide-body benchmark chassis platform, 6,000 lb. Dexter axles, and triple aluminum entry steps on all entry doors. You can even go off-gridding thanks to the Off the Grid Pack that has two 320 watt solar panels, generator prep, a 20 amp charge controller, and energy management to utilize your power without much effort. Come find the right one for you today!
Visit ParrisRV.com or call 801-268-1110 for more information.
Parris RV’s 4 Convenient Locations:
4360 S. State Street
Murray, UT 84107
801-268-1110
5545 S. State St
Murray, UT 84107
801-262-2486
425 East 920 North
Payson, UT 84651
801-658-0852
5240 Yellowstone Ave
Chubbuck, ID 82302 (Pocatella)
208-237-8900
Sponsored by Parris RV.