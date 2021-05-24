Bring to life and celebrate the history of African Americans in Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Al Kalashnikov, Paul Hill, and activist leader, Jacarri Kelley, from Northern Utah Black Lives Matter as our Chief Executive Director appeared on Good Things Utah to promote their launch of The Pyramid Company, a black-owned nonprofit benefiting the black experience in Utah, with a Juneteenth Gala in Salt Lake City, Saturday, June 19, 2021, a significantly historic day to African Americans as the day celebrated as the end of slavery in the U.S.

TPC AKA The Black Pyramid has formed out of the need for black people to unite around a successful medium since the days of Utah’s African-American past newspapers like the Broad Ax and the Plain Dealer according to this URL: Therefore, they’ve incorporated one year after the death of George Floyd taking on our local significant activist leader, Jacarri Kelley, from Northern Utah Black Lives Matter as our Chief Executive Director.

The Launch & Cultural Event

Location: Depot

Address: 13 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

They will bring to life and celebrate the richness of the history of African Americans in Utah with art, music, and dance that commemorate our contributions and rich traditions within our region. This main event is for adults 18 and up with the following ticket sales available to the public:

$20 advance sales. General Admission tickets and then $30 tickets (at the door), $50 tickets for couples, and then $75 for VIP and pre-approved group ticketing arrangements.

It has become one of the most buzzed-about events of the summer. This year’s lineup includes a variety of entertainers from all different backgrounds including Rapsody out of NYC. Their Launch and Cultural Event was initiated as a way to educate and enlighten the public about Juneteenth in a way that isn’t pretentious or stuffy in a secularized atmosphere. “It’s a great place for us to learn about our culture,” heritage and traditions, through art, music, and dance as a fundraiser,” said Jacarri Kelley, event coordinator. “Our mission is our platform for networking the black experience.

With the influx of more Blacks coming to Utah, they see now more than ever as the time to make a culturally diversified economy feel welcomed and accepted, thus increasing their participation in the global market. Their nonprofit is currently seeking sponsorship,

Perks of their sponsorship:

• Company named mentioned on-stage throughout the event

• Prominent signage of your logo and brand placement on-stage using computer graphic in-between performances

• Product displayed behind every bar

• Access to the attendee list

• 12+ Social Media post and tags

• Website link on the event page

• Logo on flyer and event merchandise

What they are seeking from Sponsors:

They want their guests to have the full experience of your products. They’re not just seeking a financial sponsorship, but a corporate sponsor-community partner relationship for the Event that would last beyond it for our guests and potential nonprofit donors.

Additionally:

$1000 VIP donor with 10 VIP seats and access with guest performers to the 21 and over the lounge. 850 Business sponsorship, half-page mention with half-page logo with half-page business advertisement 650 Business sponsorship written mentioned large logo with business medium advertisement 500 Business sponsorship written mentioned and medium logo 400 Business sponsorship written mentioned in small logo space 200 Business sponsorship mentioned 100 name written and mentioned in the program

The fundraising goal of $25,000.

To find more information about becoming a sponsor for the event contact them online.

To help them with their Go Fund Me, donate here.