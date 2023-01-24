SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Whether you are a ski lover or an Airbnb owner we have the best décor piece for you. It brings the slopes to your home with ski maps and customizable trail signs. It is the perfect way to remember a ski vacation while adding a fabulous piece of art to your home.

These cool signs are made by Rich and Amberlee Whitemyer, called Gnarwalls. It started with one ski map and slowly by word to mouth and people seeing their fabulous signs their business began. The ski maps come in 4 different materials that range from canvas to a new hi def metal. The trail signs are customizable and come in options of indoor and outdoor materials. These signs are perfect for businesses at ski resorts, homes of ski lovers, and decoration for Airbnb owners.

With Valentine’s Day coming up they are offering a couple deals. All trail signs are buy 2 get a 3rd free and if you use the discount code: Gnar20, you can get an additional 20% off.