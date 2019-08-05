Bring the kids for family fun at FanX

Dan Farr with FanX stopped by the studios to share some exciting news for this year’s big event!

KidCon is coming to this year’s FanX. According to Farr, it will be an area stationed away from booths and vendors that parents may not want their kids to be a part of. Kid Con will focus on entertainment and activities specifically designed for families.

According to Farr, there will be celebrity guests coming to read to children, including Evangeline Lilly, Zachary Levi, Irene Bedard (the voice of Pocahontas).

Here are other fun family activities: Charlie the Impala from Supernatural, Kiss My Axe, Axe Throwing, Aimes Room, Dr Who Experience with Tardis, USAF STEM with A10 cockpit, Reach Utah with Pirate Ships, Zorb Track and the Ghostbusters with giant Stay Puft

There is also a new VIP Jr Pass for kids. Previously, VIP families needed a VIP ticket for everyone 9 and older. This Fall, VIP holders can purchase a VIP JR. pass at a reduced price for kids between the age 9-15, so they too can enjoy the same VIP line privileges.

Be sure to catch guests like Tom Holland, Christina Ricci, Kiefer Sutherland, former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, Lou Diamond Phillips (la Bamba actor) and so many more!

FanX Fall 2019 is September 5-7, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. For more information or to purchase tickets now, visit FanXSaltLake.com.