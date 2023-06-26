Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Love, Peace, and Happiness filled the studio today as we were joined by Taytum, Oakley, and Madsion Fisher. The girls from Love T and O company were sharing with us their new accessories line.

Love T and O got started due to Taytum and Oakley loving to wear accessories and with their following, they have many little girls around the world that look up to them. Each accessory has a special meaning behind it and it doesn’t just end with bracelets. Love T and O has many different types of accessories that bring light and excitement to everyday life.

Their first collection they released is their Love Collection. It features six different bracelets that the twins designed on their own and represents them individually.

To find more, visit LoveTandO.com or Instagram!