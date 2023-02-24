SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Is your home feeling dull? Well you can beat those winter blues with just a few small decor changes! Samantha Brannon, manager of Set the Stage, joined us to talk about her favorite decor tips.

There are many simple ways to brighten up your home, and when you make these changes you can make your home aesthetically pleasing and somewhere you want to be. One piece that Samantha loves is the Himalayan Salt Lamp, which she says has healing powers built into it. It provides a warm glow with minimal heat, and creates a calm environment in your living spaces.

Adding plants around your home is another way to make your home feel welcoming. Live plants help you feel connected to the outdoors during the winter months, and helps with the air quality in your house. For those who don’t have a green thumb, Snake plants are perfect for you and are very easy to take care of.

Everyone loves a bit of sunshine, and Samantha recommends warm lamps as a way to enhance your home. Warm lamps inside your home bring you some Vitamin D and sunshine without any harmful effects. These types of lamps look great in any part of your home, and make sure to get one that’s cute and fits your style.

