Bright colors to rep for different Valentine’s Day looks

Whether you’re going out or staying in, HerKind Apparel has bright fashion pieces that will make you feel FAB! Tijana Fitozovic joined us on the show with the cutest bump to share Valentine’s Day-inspired outfits.

Co-owner, Tijana is wearing a dress that is part of their group of new arrivals. It is not a maternity dress, but she is rocking it. She brought three models to show off a dinner date night look, stay-at-home date look, and a Galentine’s Day brunch lool.

The first model, Maria was wearing the Valentina Set – A perfect look for a dinner date. Kalee was showcasing the Hart Set – Perfect for a stay-at-home date. Millie brought a pop of color with the Rose Skirt and Freya Top – Perfect for a brunch date with the girls. HerKind Apparel also carries graphic tees that empower women to dress for themselves and wear what makes them feel their best.

GTU viewers can redeem 20% off the entire website by using the code GTU. It is only valid until midnight on 2/4.

Instagram: @herkindapparel

Website: herkindapparel.com