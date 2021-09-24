Bridle Up Hope program boosting self esteem in young women

There’s no doubt the pandemic has been difficult on all of us, but Bridle Up Hope has witnessed firsthand the impact it has had on young teens’ mental health. Studies show concerning trends emerging, including an increase in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide among this demographic.

Bridle Up Hope hopes to be a part of the solution to this alarming trend. The program features three pillars for success – equestrian training, life skills development, and service at the barn integrating principles from The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, throughout.

Student in the program, Ashley Mortenson, shared the significant impact the program had on her with Nicea during the segment. And she is just one young girl of many others with similar stories. Covey shares that 97% of parents agree that Bridle Up Hope was a life-changing experience for their daughters.

Support the cause and get involved by donating to Bridle Up Hope, where your donation will provide scholarships for underprivileged girls that can change the trajectory of their lives forever.