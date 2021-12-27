Bridgerton season two now has a release date

- On GTU this morning – One year after the first season of “Bridgerton” hit Netflix and made a splash in millions of households across the country, fans have been treated with a big piece of news about the second season: its release date! In a short teaser clip posted by the streaming giant on December 25, the “Bridgerton” cast both old and new revealed that season two would premiere on March 25, 2022.
- Plus, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the United States, arriving at a time where the flu and common colds are running rampant. So how do you distinguish between the two? Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, told Yahoo! News that it’s not easy to distinguish the omicron variant symptoms from the common cold. The only COVID-19 symptom that doesn’t show up with a common cold is the loss of smell, Barrett said, but that’s not a “useful tool to differentiate between the two.”
- And a lot of times, we get lost in our voices—especially the one that is the loudest, the one filled with fear that completely drowns out the little and extremely powerful voice of intuition. Repeated experiences with fear can take away our ability to tune into our intuition—the voice within that is our guiding light—and over time we tend to lose the ability to even differentiate between the two. Then fear becomes our only guide or perhaps the only force that begins to hold us back from everything while keeping us in this illusion that we are moving forward. So then how do we learn to distinguish between fear and intuition? And more importantly, how do we tune into our intuition? To learn more about this article tune in or click here: https://www.elephantjournal.com/2021/12/the-wisdom-of-your-fear-intuition-the-difference-between-the-two/
- At the end of the show, family friendly activities to do with your kids this New Year’s Eve. Deena will be snuggled up with her babies and has ideas for us to make it extra special. Hope you tune in to a fun Monday edition of GTU Hour 1.