- On Good Things Utah this morning – The official season two trailer of “Bridgerton” is here! On Wednesday, Netflix released a three-minute-long clip of the highly anticipated series, and by the looks of it, “Bridgerton” season two will be chock-full of drama. The trailer starts out with Anthony Bridgerton’s mother, Lady Violet, announcing that her son is looking for a woman to marry. As he tries to figure out who is right for him, he gets introduced to the Sharma family’s daughters and appears to be smitten with their youngest child, Edwina, played by Charithra Chandran.
- Plus, during a pandemic that shuttered concert venues nationwide for much of 2020 and 2021, it’s safe to say there’s a large appetite for live entertainment. Last summer, Ticketmaster reported its fourth-best month ever in regards to ticket sales, The Hill reported. Now, musicians are announcing concert tours left and right, and venues seem to be doing their best to make up for lost time. This week alone in Utah, shows for the Twilight Concert Series, LoveLoud Festival and Red Butte Garden concert series have been announced. Here’s a breakdown of some of the big shows coming up: tune in or click here for more https://www.deseret.com/2022/3/9/22967719/what-concerts-are-in-utah-this-summer-loveloud-festival-josh-groban-kristin-chenoweth-the-killers
- Plus, Nicea gives us an update on Reagan and her big move across the country to Charleston, South Carolina. The ladies spent the weekend together and Nicea brought back pictures of the beach, King Street, fried green tomatoes and of course Reagan’s adorable dog Rebel. Hope you tune in for a fun Thursday edition of GTU’s first hour.
