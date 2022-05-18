- On GTU this morning – Christopher Meloni hates it when people work out shirtless at public gyms — but when it comes to his home gym, the rules don’t apply. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star tells PEOPLE that when he’s exercising at home, he goes nude. “I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he said at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday, explaining that there he “can do whatever I want.” “And I don’t black out the window,” he adds. “And I’m okay with that. My wife is not.” Meloni says that he’ll work out with his wife, Sherman, but he prefers to have that time to himself. “We’ll hit the gym, but you know, I’m not to be spoken to,” he jokes. “It’s like interrupting a monk when he’s in the middle of his monk-ing.”
- Plus, let’s talk relationships – passing gas in front of your partner can be a huge milestone. When you cut the cheese in front of your partner, it’s not that you don’t care what they think of you — you just trust they won’t judge you for something they do as well. But a 2015 survey from Mic found that most people wait between two to six months into a relationship to fart (29 percent), which not surprisingly is the golden time when “I love yous” are exchanged. The second highest response was six to twelve months (25.2 percent) and the third-highest was from those who farted just a few weeks after meeting their partners (22.4 percent). The rest of the respondents said they would never intentionally let one slip. Better stay away from beans, grains, and garlic then. The truth is that farts play their own crucial role in creating intimacy in a relationship. You’ve got to be comfortable to be able to fart with abandon in front of other people.
- And now an invention that you didn’t even know you needed! When John Hopkins University Engineering students Tyler Guarino, Marie Eric, Rachel Nie, and Erin Walsh order a burrito to feast on for lunch, their hands lightly squeeze the tortilla to feel how tightly tucked in the beans, rice, cheese, peppers, and tomatoes are. Yet often, drips of oil and fragments of the ingredients inside burst at the seams of the tortilla, painting their tops, pants, and plates with stains. From such experiences, the students formed a team and devised ‘Tastee Tape’, an edible adhesive that zips the burrito, taco, gyro, wrap, or food art and keeps its ingredients from falling out from its tuck. We’ll show you what it looks like!
- Finally, Queen Charlotte can choose her diamond, but Penelope is going to be the character who truly sparkles in Season 3 of “Bridgerton.” Netflix’s hit series will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in the third season — and the news is coming from Lady Whistledown herself. “Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time … but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story,” Coughlan announced on Instagram Monday. The decision to cover the romance between Colin and “Pen” (who also happens to be mostly unknown and notorious author of the ton’s gossip rag Lady Whisledown’s Society Papers) may surprise fans of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, on which the show is based. We are jumping right into these Hot Topics and so much more on a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 1.
