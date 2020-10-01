Brick Canvas Cafe fuels your body, mind, and soul

Brick Canvas Cafe serves healthy and seasonal sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies, fresh-pressed juices, coffee and more, that will leave you feeling refreshed and satisfied. The delicious menu items focus on organic ingredients and are 100% gluten free!

Brick Canvas is a state of the art wellness center featuring a full service spa and salon, as well as hot yoga and fitness studios, wellness treatments and events. They strive to give all guests extraordinary experiences for both mind and body. At Brick Canvas Cafe they take care of the nutrition side of feeling great!

Open M-F from 8 am – 7 pm, and Saturday from 8 am – 4 pm. Enjoy indoor and outdoor seating, including a lovely shaded patio that is perfect for this time of year! Brick Canvas can also help you with call-in orders or order in person at the cafe.

Today we sampled the super delicious:

Sherrie’s Nachos – layers of chicken, cotija and cheddar cheese, refried beans, smashed avocado, Sherrie’s salsa, served on tortilla chips with house made cilantro cream. Sherrie is the amazing fitness manager at Brick Canvas who knows a thing or two about making delicious food!



Maple Chicken Salad (Fall special salad) – chicken on a bed of mixed greens with fresh diced apples, craisins, feta cheese, glazed pecans, and a house made maple vinaigrette



Sweet potato chili – a hearty chili made with sweet potatoes, black beans and white beans, green chillies, bell peppers, and corn



Choco Monkey Smoothie – bananas, cocoa, almond butter, almond milk, dates



Super C Smoothie – fresh pressed orange and carrot juice, mangoes, cashew butter, turmeric, coconut milk



Organic Clean Green Juice – fresh pressed apple, cucumber, power greens, lime, and ginger, with chlorophyll and coconut water



Visit Brick Canvas at 2455 W Executive Parkway, Lehi (behind Thanksgiving Point) Hop online for more: brickcanvas.com/cafe