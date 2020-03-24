Brian’s hearty chili

You’re stocked up, social distanced and ready to cook from your pantry. Now the question is… what’s for dinner? Brian was in the kitchen with a great idea, hearty chili!

Hearty Bean Chili:

Ingredients:

In a large pot over medium heat, add 1 Tbsp olive oil.

Add 1 yellow onion (chopped)

2 garlic cloves (minced), and cook until the onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

Directions:

Add 4 (15 oz) cans of whatever beans you have on hand (black beans, kidney beans, cannellini beans, etc.), rinsed and drained.

Add 1 can (7 oz) roasted chopped green chilies, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp dried oregano, and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. Cook until aromatic, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock and bubble everything until chili-like, at least 20 minutes, before seasoning with salt and pepper and serving.