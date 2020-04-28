Brian’s “headlines at home”!

We’re back in the station starting this week, but if working from home had gone on a moment longer, Brian shows us what it might have looked like. Check out his alter ego, anchor Carl Brianson’s headlines from home. He brings you hard-hitting news straight from the living room, and the master bedroom. With help from reporter in the field Sonny Carlbrian, we get an up close and hilarious look at what our actual Brian has been doing while quarantined!

Special appearances by weatherman Jet Doppler, and the cow clock. Is Brian completely bored? Completely brilliant? Both? You be the judge. Can we also suggest playing it for your children? Because we’re sure he’s going to have a new younger fanbase after this.