Brian’s Game of Games

He’s always wanted to be a sports commentator and what better time to sharpen his skills than during quarantine? We could tell you what this segment is all about, but really it’s a must-watch. If you’ve been wondering the ways in which Brian gets creative to entertain himself, then look no further. What did he show and tell to make Deena tell him he should start a new career as the host of a children’s YouTube channel, and Nicea says he’s missed his calling as a game show host?

We didn’t know Brian was such a renaissance man. Well, actually we did. He’s multi-talented and his at-home segment couldn’t have been more creative or more fun! Disclaimer, Brian.TV isn’t a real website, unfortunately… Yet.