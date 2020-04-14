Live Now
Brian’s at home workout

Good Things Utah

Try this progressive workout for yourself. It gets harder as you go.

If you’re stuck at home, and you need a progressive home workout to make you sweat, check out what Brian found by fitness trainer Sean Garner at Men’s Health.

“Look how sweaty I am. Look at that already. Holy cow!”

– Brian

The workout gets harder as you go. All you need is your own body weight, and some open space on the floor. It has seven rounds of eight exercises. You perform each exercise for 30 seconds, with zero rest. Start with the first two exercises. Each round you add another exercise, then start over from the beginning. Once you’ve added the final exercise you’re finished. Think of it like the 12 Days of Christmas, except you’re the lord doing the leaping.

Here’s each exercise below:

Alternating Reverse Lunge Pulse

Hand-Release Pushups

Glute Bridge Walkout

4 Pushup Tap to 4 Mountain Climbers

Lateral Bench Squats

Lateral Bear Crawl

Hollow Rocks

Jump Tucks

