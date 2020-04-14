Brian’s at home workout

Jeremy Adamson of Princitools talked all things journaling with us today. Proven to relieve stress and anxiety, he says that now is the perfect time to begin journaling.

It's also interesting to have your journal to look back on, as it helps you reflect and understand your personal path, and progress. Diving into the research of journaling methods, Jeremy has a course designed for you to find your personal style, and the way it will serve and suit you best. He'll help you design your page, and then you get to fill it! Maybe you'll choose gratitude? Affirmation? It's up to you, and what you want out of your experience.

In the day and age of social media, Jeremy tells us there is something special about writing without the distraction of notifications, and having something tangible in which to document your day. He assures us the motivation you'll find from an individualized method is fascinating, like "fuel for your life"!

