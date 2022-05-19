Get ready to say “wow” as the performing arts studio group Center Stage enters our studio and shares

all their talent with us.

Misty Ridge, a teacher at Center Stage, told us that one of her favorite things about the performing arts

studio is how it challenges girls to unlock their full potential and to support each other in doing so.

Center Stage is a Utah based studio that attracts all levels of talent.

If you are interested in lessons or learning more about Center Stage, you can check out their website at

www.centerstageutah.com or follow them on social media at @centerstageutah