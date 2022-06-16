- On Good Things Utah this morning – Bree shares how to help your natural curls thrive! She brought a list of products that she loves to use to get that perfect curl:
- MopTop Curly Hair Custard Gel for Fine, Thick, Wavy, Curly & Kinky-Coily Natural
- Design Essentials Coconut and Monoi Water 8-ounce Curl Refresher
- Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Stretching Cream For All Curl Types
- Not Your Mother’s Naturals Curl Definition Shampoo and Conditioner (2-Pack) – 15.2 fl oz – Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter – Moisturize and Enhance Curls
- Design Essentials Natural Coconut & Monoi Curl Defining Gelee, with Sunflower, Marshmallow Root & Aloe, 12 Ounce
- Plus, one year ago, former “American Idol” contestant David Archuleta publicly shared that he is part of the LGBTQ community. On Saturday, June 11, one day shy of his one-year anniversary of coming out, Archuleta shared an Instagram post to mark the occasion. In the caption and comment section of the post, he penned a lengthy message reflecting on his life before coming out and what the last year has been like since opening up about his sexuality. “A year ago I was pulling weeds and felt in my heart I needed to open up about something that before I always considered unthinkable. Unimaginable,” he began his message. “Always considered my greatest fear. But that day I felt peace with myself. I wasn’t afraid anymore of who all of me meant. Even if that meant I liked guys.” The 31-year-old revealed that he didn’t intend to come out during Pride Month last year, explaining, “It was just the natural flow of events the days prior coming to terms with myself and deciding to say it out loud after ending an engagement I had to a great and understanding girl just a couple weeks before.”
- And science has discovered that not only do men get, well, dumb in our presence but that the mere mention of a woman’s name can have this effect! Women would never do this. Psychologist Johan Karremans and author of the 2012 study, Sanne Nauts, distributed the Stroop test (just a basic cognitive test) to 71 men and women and asked them to respond via instant message from a “monitor” that would pop up either a guy or girl’s name. While women’s cognitive skills weren’t affected either way, the guys, although completely unaffected by a fellow fella’s name, failed in their cognitive skills miserably after they heard a woman’s name. In other words, their brains just couldn’t function at full capacity just because they read “Amanda” or “Natalie” on a screen!
- At the end of the show – Can you teach an old dog new tricks? Studies say they might already know! This new study is teaching us more about how dogs think. The researchers responsible for the study have been looking into how dogs think for quite some time now. They work with the Family Dog Project, with the Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest. Previous studies by the researchers have appeared in The Royal Society Open Science. What the researchers found during this round of studying is that dogs can tell the difference between their toys. Not only that, but they can also find the specific toys that you ask for based on their different senses. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.