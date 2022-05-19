- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – It’s Host Take Over Week and today it’s all about Brianne! She planned the show from top to bottom and is starting it all in such a sweet way. Bree brought donuts from her favorite spot in Midway and the ladies are wearing t-shirts that you just have to tune in to see what they came up with…
- Plus, Brianne shares the time she tried out for the hit show So You Think You Can Dance and because she loves dance so much we thought we’d share why it’s just so darn good for you: Whether you’re 80 years young or 8 years old, engaging in physical activities that involve dance changes you. From better physical and mental health to a boost in emotional and social well-being, moving your body to the sound of music can transform your life. Dance is exercise, so the physical benefits of dancing will be similar to that of other cardio activities. Bree tells us the other amazing body benefits.
- And we all know how much Bree loves her favorite pop star Britney Spears and there are reasons that millions of fans feel the same:
- Her artistic involvement throughout her career. Despite being one of the most successful recording artists of all time, Britney’s talent as a singer, songwriter and performer has often gone unnoticed by many.
- Her epic dance moves and stage presence. There’s no denying that when it comes to the stage, Britney is one epic performer. She has been praised for her incredible dance moves on tours such as the “Dream Within a Dream” Tour (2001-2002) and “The Onyx Hotel” Tour (2004), which are regarded by many fans to be two of her best tours.
- How strong of a woman she is. Britney notably suffered a high-profile breakdown in early 2007, cultivating with a hospitalization the following year. However, despite all of the hardships she has faced along the way, she has become a much stronger woman because of it.
- Hope you tune in today for all things Brianne Johnson as our girl takes over the show!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter