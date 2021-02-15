Brian sure had a ‘hearty’ Valentine’s weekend!

Join the refill movement in today's Mindful Monday segment! Jamaica Trinnaman, founder and owner of zero waste store Hello Bulk Market joined us in studio to tell us all about her business. "There is a lot we can do to cut back on our dependence on single use plastic", she says.

We learn just what the refill movement and zero waste stores are, how theses places help, why they're important, and what we can do locally if we want to cut back our dependence on plastic.