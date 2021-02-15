Brian sure had a ‘hearty’ Valentine’s weekend!

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are looking back at our hosts’ Valentine’s weekend and getting advice about love from a great-grandma! At 93 years of age, Edith Eger has a lot to say about relationships. As a clinical psychologist based in La Jolla, California, she’s still seeing patients, observing that couples most want to talk to her about sex, money and in-laws. We’ll tell you what she recommends for successful connection.
- Plus, we have royal baby news! In an announcement on Sunday, Harry and the former Meghan Markle revealed that another baby royal is on the way. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.
- And actress Jane Fonda is single and loving it! Fonda, who is now 83 years old, opened up in an interview with SELF magazine about how she’s happily single and loves getting into bed early to watch Rachel Maddow on MSNBC and stream new movies. We’ll tell you what she says is her favorite new bedtime item!
- And in our Parenting Moment, are manners becoming a lost art? No positive models – “Kids are rude because they’re modeling rude behavior that they see around them,” says April Masini, relationship expert. “From parents to teachers to rappers to movie stars-kids learn from what they see, so if your kids are exposed to rude behavior, they’re going to model it.” A lot of parents would rather be their child’s friend than their parent, so kids get mixed messages and etiquette instruction falls by the wayside. Ali shares five ways we can teach our kids better manners.
- And finally at the end of the show, are you about to get the brush off? Brian has signs that are so subtle you just might miss them. Tune in to avoid heartbreak! Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU.