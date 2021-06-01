Brian Carlson announces he is leaving GTU

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Emma Stone’s take on the iconic Cruella De Vil character is as bold and eccentric as it gets, though. And when the actor herself calls you up to offer you the job of putting together her hair and makeup looks with a ’70s, punk aesthetic, how can you say no to Disney? Surae shares tips on fashion taken straight from the new hit movie!
- And with the rise of TikTok, Gen Z continues to be key player in deciding today’s fashion trends. They’ve brought back sweater vests and made it clear that straight-leg jeans were cooler than skinnies, and although some of their picks may feel a bit less familiar, they’re still worth taking note of. The Fairycore trend, for instance, is here to welcome you to a world much dreamier than that of sweatpants, as we look ahead to a future of dressing up and experimenting with clothes again. We have pictures of one of the hottest fashion trends for summer.
- Plus, speaking of summer, it’s swimsuit season and actress Rebel Wilson proudly flaunted her figure while rocking a one-piece on the beach in Florida this weekend. The “Pitch Perfect” star was seen wearing a plunging black swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez ($395) with a zippered front that made the most of her trim waist and curves. We’ll tell you how her fans reacted!
- And after seven years as the voice of Good Things Utah, Brian Carlson is leaving the show to focus on news. He will still be here on the anchor desk at ABC4 News, but will be shifting his focus full time to our news programming. We take a look back at all the touching and funny moments we’ve had with our favorite ‘voice of male reason’ on GTU. We miss you already Brian!
- Finally, we brought in Brian’s fiance Liz for his final send off. The cute couple promised to keep us all posted about their wedding coming up this October. From your family here at GTU: best wishes to you both and please stop by the set anytime! Hope you join us for an emotional GTU on this Tuesday morning.