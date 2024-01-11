SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Brandy Ledbetter, the owner of Kings Peak Coffee, joined us on the show to share the recipe for their signature G-70 Pourover coffee. The process involves a 1:16 ratio of coffee to water, using 22 grams of ground coffee and heated water at 201 degrees. After wetting the filter and adding coffee to the G-70, Brandy pours 52 grams initially, followed by 50-gram pours every 30 seconds until reaching 352 grams of water.

As a woman-owned local small business, Kings Peak Coffee prioritizes direct trade relationships, particularly with women-owned farms. The cozy coffee shop is located in the historic Bogue Foundry Building, offering a variety of single origins and blends of specialty coffees roasted fresh weekly. Their products are available in local restaurants, coffee shops, online, and in-store.

Situated next to Modern West Art Gallery, Circa Salon, Salt Grass Printmakers, and various local artist spaces, Kings Peak Coffee is an integral part of the local community. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @Kingspeakcoffee for more updates and information.